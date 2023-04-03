Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACLX. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $30.81 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $44,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,721 shares of company stock valued at $336,182. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

