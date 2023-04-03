Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.72.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $54.12 on Friday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

