Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAH. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $75.50 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

