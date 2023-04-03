Wells Fargo & Company Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $103.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DFS. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.53.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $98.84 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.16.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.