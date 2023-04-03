Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $360.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $255.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.81.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.