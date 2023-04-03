Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $202.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.97. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $243.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

