EVgo’s (EVGO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.06.

EVGO opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.94. EVgo has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

