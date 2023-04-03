Morgan Stanley Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $110.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.93.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

GE opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $95.67.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 17.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

