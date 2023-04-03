Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Declines By 5.1%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,279,900 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 4,509,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,658,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CRLBF opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cresco Labs

CRLBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen cut Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading

