Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 580 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.13) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.06) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.15) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 743 ($9.13).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 549.70 ($6.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.03). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 595.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 533.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,500.00%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.78), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($411,477.22). 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

