Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

UNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

