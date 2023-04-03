Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.
UNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %
Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
