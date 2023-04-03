Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NKLA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nikola has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. Research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nikola by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,493,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 992,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 1,320.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 931,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

