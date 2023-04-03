UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,300 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.69) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.95) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($95.83) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($93.38) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.86) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($93.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($71.04) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.54). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

