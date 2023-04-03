Barclays Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 170 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.06) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 167.80 ($2.06).

LON IAG opened at GBX 150.98 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.09. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.13). The company has a market capitalization of £7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,516.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

