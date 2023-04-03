Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 200 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 200 ($2.46) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.06) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.70) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 167.80 ($2.06).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 150.98 ($1.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,516.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.13). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

