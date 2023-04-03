voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET opened at $2.11 on Friday. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of voxeljet

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in voxeljet stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 145,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 1.75% of voxeljet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

