Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

SVRA stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a current ratio of 26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $222.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 330,813 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Savara by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,426,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Savara by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,480 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Savara by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC grew its position in Savara by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,555,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 437,508 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

