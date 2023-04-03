HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.
ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Down 11.9 %
NDRA stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.89. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $12.98.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.24). On average, analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
