Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shapeways Stock Performance

Shapeways stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Shapeways has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shapeways ( NYSE:SHPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Shapeways had a negative net margin of 60.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shapeways will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shapeways by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Shapeways by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 458,123 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

