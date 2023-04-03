Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

YMAB stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.73. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.26% and a negative net margin of 146.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 227.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.