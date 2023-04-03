Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s (CMCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

CMCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.07 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -30.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.