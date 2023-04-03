Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

