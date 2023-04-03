Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.76.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,046,000 after buying an additional 5,489,652 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $9,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

