Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Banner Stock Performance

BANR opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banner has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60.

Banner Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banner by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banner by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

