Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Gogo Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of GOGO stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.32.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gogo
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
