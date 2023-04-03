Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Gogo Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gogo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gogo by 74.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 119,503 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1,102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 997,281 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

