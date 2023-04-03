Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) & Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Critical Contrast

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -28.68% -114.18% -28.78% Auto Parts 4Less Group -271.43% N/A -1,578.69%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $31.88 billion 2.00 -$9.14 billion ($4.69) -6.76 Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 0.18 -$8.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Uber Technologies and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Auto Parts 4Less Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Uber Technologies and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 2 27 0 2.93 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $47.19, indicating a potential upside of 48.88%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Delivery segment offers consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered and, in certain markets, Delivery also includes offerings for grocery, alcohol and convenience store delivery and other goods. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on Uber’s platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Ga

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

