MoneyLion (ML) & The Competition Financial Comparison

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MoneyLion to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 276 1252 1851 67 2.50

MoneyLion presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 780.59%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 29.37%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million -$189.07 million -0.72 MoneyLion Competitors $3.62 billion $560.66 million 1.55

This table compares MoneyLion and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MoneyLion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -51.24% 1.28% -0.76%

Risk and Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s competitors have a beta of 6.07, indicating that their average share price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MoneyLion competitors beat MoneyLion on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About MoneyLion

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.