Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) vs. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -150.95% -14.53% -12.67% Synchrony Financial 17.51% 24.07% 3.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hut 8 Mining and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 Synchrony Financial 2 6 7 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus target price of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 97.30%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.81%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Synchrony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 3.53 -$186.77 million ($0.90) -2.06 Synchrony Financial $16.01 billion 0.79 $3.02 billion $6.10 4.77

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.33, meaning that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Hut 8 Mining on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

