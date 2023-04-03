Reviewing Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kesko Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Empire pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kesko Oyj pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Empire pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Empire shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kesko Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Empire 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings for Kesko Oyj and Empire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Empire has a consensus target price of $43.10, suggesting a potential upside of 71.92%. Given Empire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Empire is more favorable than Kesko Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Empire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A Empire N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Empire’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.81 13.18 Empire N/A N/A N/A $2.61 9.60

Empire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kesko Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Empire beats Kesko Oyj on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods. The Building and Technical Trade segment focuses on the chains concepts, marketing, purchasing, logistics services, and store site network. The Car Trade segment includes business operations of K-Auto, K-Caara; and AutoCarrera; and importing and marketing of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche passenger cars, and Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles. The Common functions segment refers to the s group support functions. The company was founded on October 14, 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Empire

Empire Co. Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar. The company was founded on February 12, 1963 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

