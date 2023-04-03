Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Financial Review

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CACI International and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 1 5 0 2.83 Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $338.14, suggesting a potential upside of 14.13%. Creative Realities has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 204.05%. Given Creative Realities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than CACI International.

CACI International has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CACI International and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.20 billion 1.12 $366.79 million $15.41 19.23 Creative Realities $43.35 million 0.37 $230,000.00 $0.15 14.80

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.63% 13.59% 6.42% Creative Realities 3.89% -4.69% -1.73%

Summary

CACI International beats Creative Realities on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

