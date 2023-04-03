IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $20.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMAX. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

