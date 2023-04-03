BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BankUnited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.38.

BankUnited Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $22.58 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $207,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth $434,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,110,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the period.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

