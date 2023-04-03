Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $48.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.