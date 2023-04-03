BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Rating Increased to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.75.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.05.

BlackBerry Trading Up 14.0 %

BB opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.58.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,150 shares of company stock worth $68,017. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BlackBerry by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 193,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in BlackBerry by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 908,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 160,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

