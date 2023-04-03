BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Rating Increased to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.75.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.05.
BlackBerry Trading Up 14.0 %
BB opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,150 shares of company stock worth $68,017. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BlackBerry by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 193,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in BlackBerry by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 908,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 160,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.