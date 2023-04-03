AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $322.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AON from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.45.

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AON opened at $315.29 on Friday. AON has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AON will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

