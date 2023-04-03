International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 103.04 ($1.27) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.56) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

