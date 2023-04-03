Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
AMPS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Altus Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.
Altus Power Stock Down 3.2 %
AMPS opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.69. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
