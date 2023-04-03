Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMPS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Altus Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

AMPS opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.69. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altus Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Altus Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Altus Power by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Altus Power by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

