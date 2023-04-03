Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 400.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,088 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $1,606,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $240,634,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

