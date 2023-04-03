InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) PT Lowered to $5.15

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $5.60 to $5.15 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NSPR opened at $1.13 on Friday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

