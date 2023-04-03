Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

BDRBF opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $54.51.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

