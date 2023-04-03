Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

