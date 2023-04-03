Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Increases By 13.1%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Bombardier Price Performance

BDRBF opened at $54.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $54.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. TD Securities upgraded Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

