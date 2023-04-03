Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Update

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,995.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,862. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The business’s revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

