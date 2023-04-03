Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Grows By 13.3%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $262.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.19. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $65.56 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Black Diamond Group

BDIMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

