Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Grows By 13.3%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Black Diamond Group Trading Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $262.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.19. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $65.56 million during the quarter.
Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.
