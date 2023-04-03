Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Rises By 13.3%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $262.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.56 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDIMF. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

