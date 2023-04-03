3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $148.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMM. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.31.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.