Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Mainz Biomed in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYNZ opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. Mainz Biomed has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $15.93.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

