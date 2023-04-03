Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $24.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,362,917 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $83,232,000 after buying an additional 161,042 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $2,337,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 287,506 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

