HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.90 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GAU. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,122,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 2,151,971 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 478,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

