HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.90 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on GAU. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Galiano Gold Stock Performance
NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.