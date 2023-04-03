Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.